It’s now official: Albert Gudmundsson is leaving Genoa to join Fiorentina. The Tuscan club made the announcement with a note on their official website. “ACF Fiorentina announces that it has acquired, on loan with an option right, the rights to the sporting performances of the footballer Albert Gudmundsson from Genoa CFC. Gudmundsson, born in Reykjavik (Iceland) on 15 June 1997, during his career, wore the shirts of AZ Alkmaar and PSV Eindhoven, Club with which he won a Dutch Championship. During the last season, wearing the Genoa shirt, he played 37 matches between Serie A and Coppa Italia, collecting 16 goals and 5 assists. Gudmundsson also wore the shirt of the Icelandic senior national team on 37 occasions, scoring 10 goals. The new Viola footballer will be presented to the press on Tuesday 20 August at 12:30 at the Wind3 Media Center of the Rocco B. Commisso Viola Park”.