An oblique graphic recreates stylized lilies in bloom that intertwine against the white background, the motif wraps the sleeves in an enveloping way: Fiorentina and Kappa unveil the new Kappa® Kombat™ Pro 2024, away version .

The collar, which is V-shaped in the away shirt, has a double purple and red layer on the bottom of the body, sleeves, shorts and on the socks. The inscription has been inserted on the outside Play to be differentthe homage are instead the lilies shown on the inside: the 13 lilies which represent a tribute to the twelfth man and to Davide Astori.