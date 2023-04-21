Sixth place in the league, brilliant in Europe: formation and secrets of the opposing Swiss team in the semi-final of the Conference League

This time the draw wasn’t necessary. Having escaped the danger of a sensational comeback against Lech Poznan, Fiorentina waited to meet their opponent, who turned out to be Basel. Switzerland’s second club in terms of titles won, it also has the largest stadium in the entire state, the St. Jakob-Park. The rossoblù club is struggling in the Super League, where it is in sixth place and wants to make up for the few points it takes to return to the top four, so as to at least guarantee itself the possibility of playing the Conference League preliminaries.

The path up to here — Basel’s journey started from the second qualifying round of the competition. He overcame the Northern Irish Crusaders, then Brondby only after penalties, finally CSKA Sofia so as to access the group stage. The Swiss were drawn with Pyunik, Zalgiris and Slovan Bratislava, finishing second behind the latter despite having the same points and goal difference. In the playoffs, despite the defeat in the first leg, they defeated Trabzonspor and in the round of 16 they met Slovan Bratislava again, winning on penalties. Even with Nice, something more than 180 minutes was needed: qualification only came after extra time thanks to Nuhu’s goal. See also Not only Piatek: safe second-hand goods triumph at the January market

The coach — If in Basel dreams go beyond the borders of Switzerland it is due to Heiko Vogel. German midfielder born in 1975, as a footballer he never reached high levels, so he began his coaching career in the Bayern Munich youth team at the age of 23, starting with the children up to the Under 17. In 2007, on the Ingolstadt bench, he began the partnership with Thorsten Fink of which he is the deputy and follows him two seasons later at Basel. He took over in 2011 and led the team to a historic Champions League round of 16 qualification against Manchester United. He later returned to Bayern where he coached both the Under-19 and second team, a role he also held at Borussia Monchengladbach. Last November he returned to Basel as sporting director, only to take his place again on the bench following Frei’s sacking two months ago.

The star: Zeki Amdouni — See also Elon Musk loses funds for SpaceX satellites We will also hear about him in the future, when in all probability he will wear a more prestigious shirt. He will turn 23 in December and has chosen to play for Switzerland, having been born in Geneva to a Turkish father and Tunisian mother. He is an imaginative striker, who loves to start wide to the right if he has to go and finish by returning to the right, otherwise he prefers central percussion where he is skilled in serving cuts from his teammates. He has outstanding skills in dribbling in the strait and being able to count on all these weapons in the offensive phase, he ranges freely across the entire advanced front. He stood out last season with Lausanne, although he failed to avoid relegation. So he was bought on a two-year loan with the right to buy from Basel, which in all likelihood will exercise the option in its favor well before the deadline. See also Table Max: "One goal at a time, now 7th place. The trident? The boys were good"

How it plays — Vogel generally opts for a 3-5-2. Ahead of Hitz, the three pillars of defense are Lang, Nuhu and Pelmard. Ndoye and Millar are the full-range wingers, with the latter preferred over the former Roma Calafiori, while Xhaka presides over the midfield with Burger and Diouf on his sides. Forward, space for Amdouni who usually teams up with Zeqiri, but certainly there will also be a chance to see Darian Males, the Slovakian owned by Inter who was loaned to Basel.

(3-5-2): Hitz; Lang, Nuhu, Pelmard; Ndoye, Diouf, Xhaka, Burger, Millar; Zeqiri, Amdouni.

April 21st – 1.13pm

