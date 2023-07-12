Gathering in the new sports center to start the 2023/24 season: many big names are absent, the coach starts working with the team and evaluates some reinforcements

And the day came when Viola Park opened its doors. At the moment only to the members of the Viola club, as there is not yet the possibility of letting the press and fans enter the brand new sports center, something that Fiorentina hopes to change soon, allowing them to be able to observe at least one training session of the two scheduled every day. Many familiar faces among the protagonists of last season, a new face (Sabiri) and also a large group of players waiting to figure out their future. In fact, not all those who have been training on one of the twelve pitches inside Viola Park since this morning just before nine will remain in Florence.

It is worth remembering that not all of the 'big' squad have already started their retirement. For example Amrabat, Nico Gonzalez, Milenkovic, Barak and Kouame they will join next week extending the holidays after the commitments with the respective national teams in June. Friday should be the day of new signing Fabiano Parisi, at least for visits and signing contracts. On the other hand, some players were present who will certainly leave Florence during this transfer market. A name above all Kokorin, returning from the loan to Aris Limassol and awaiting new accommodation. Terzic will also leave, climbed to third position after Biraghi and Parisi in the role of left flank, while Bianco will only leave on loan. Expected from a championship in Serie B as protagonist to evaluate performance and performance.

The group of players whose future is not yet certain is decidedly larger. The market, both incoming and outgoing, has in fact just begun and some situations will have to be evaluated as the days go by. Before for example, at the moment forward with Jovic and Cabral. But Viola is very attentive to the tips market where interviews, monitoring and requests for information are reported every day. Even in midfield many scenarios are open. There are those who will definitely stay, see Bonaventura, Barak and Mandragora, and those who are just waiting for the right offer to change the air by changing the future structure of the purple median. That is to say Amrabat: who dreams of Spain (Atletico Madrid), could go to Manchester United (but suitable offers to Fiorentina have not arrived), the Arabs are interested. Duncan will also leave, and then there is the unknown Castrovilli. He would like to stay and Viola would like to keep him. But his contract expires in 2024 and the difference of over half a million euros between the request and the offer (just under two million) remains.

Florentine defense — Finally the defense. Ward that sees a large crowding left between Parisi, Biraghi and Terzic which will just go away. On the right, Deputy Dodo is sought after Venuti’s farewell. Pierozzi will try to convince Italiano during the retreat otherwise it will be transfer market. In the middle Igor is leaving but Fulham have not yet satisfied Fiorentina. Ranieri will renew his contract, Milenkovic has done so recently, fourth not yet. Reason why the Argentine’s future is still unknown.