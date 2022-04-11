The Brazilian increasingly launched to take up Vlahovic’s legacy. The Pole could therefore return to Hertha, also because Augustin Alvarez likes in attack. The point on Odriozola and Torreira
Cabral’s beautiful goal against Napoli immediately sparked a question. The classic market quiz: but now Fiorentina should redeem Piatek? Good question and remaining perplexities. We remember that Cabral had been a dry investment, thinking about the present and the future, to forget Vlahovic fresh from his transfer to Juve.
#Fiorentina #ransoms #settled #Piatek #balance #Cabral #shines
Leave a Reply