It’s okay that the best attack is often the defense but at the FlorentineThis is really becoming a vice. As he points out The Corriere dello Sport, more than satisfactory one might say, given that it was thanks to four goals scored by two central defenders (Quarta and Ranieri) that in the last three matches Biraghi and his teammates found the two “Italian” successes with Atalanta and Udinese and obtained the first European point on the difficult Genk pitch. The trend of Viola goals at the start of the season is truly bizarre: the goals scored by the Italiano’s team (11) is actually on the podium behind that of league leaders Inter (14) and Roma (12, in whose calculation however the 7-0 obtained against Empoli cannot fail to have an impact) and equally with that of Juve. The Viola is the most prolific defense among all the seven sisters, i.e. the teams that, like Italiano’s, are involved in a UEFA tournament: only Roma and Napoli are trying to keep up with the Viola with two centers each part of the defenders while Inter and Milan remain further behind (at one) (Lazio and Atalanta are held at zero).