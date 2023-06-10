“How to lose three finals and live happily” could be a nice booklet to give to Fiorentina in this difficult, certainly bitter moment. After the defeats against Inter and West Ham, in the Coppa Italia and Conference League, with the exact same result of 2 to 1 and the identical conviction of having lost undeservedly, the blow also came on the Primavera beaten by Lecce in the Scudetto final just a few seconds from the penalty shootout. On the pitch we saw many players in tears, in the stands of Prague a fan with a clear message in the Tuscan vernacular on his shirt: “There’s so much to suffer”. suffer. Suffer. All very understandable. After all, three lost finals are a great sporting mourning, they must be metabolized. As? Fiorentina must stick to what good they have done. Two trophies have not been played in the same season for over sixty years, with the work of the Italian she has gone beyond the forecasts and the level of the squad playing excellent football, which is not a bad thing. All values ​​from which to start again. The most concrete and solid message comes from the Italian: “I’m leaving more motivated than before”. But not without analyzing what didn’t work, the episodes that led to losing two games that could also have had a different outcome.