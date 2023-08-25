In the first leg of the playoffs, the Viola were defeated 1-0 after a foul by Mandragora which determined Grull’s spot kick. In the 90th minute there was a super chance for Infantino who overtook the Austrian goalkeeper. In a week the return to the Franchi

John Sardelli

John Sardelli

Here it is the first European surprise and it is not positive for Italian football with Fiorentina falling in Vienna against Rapid in the playoff first leg. A penalty by Grull decides after a foul by Mandragora with the Viola struggling throughout the first half and then unable to equalize during a dominated second half. Franchi will need the turnaround in a week to access the Conference Groups. Italian confirms ten players used with Genoa with only Dodo in place of Kayode (influenced). In front of Nzola supported by Gonzalez, Bonaventura and Brekalo. The first few minutes seem encouraging with the Viola forward looking for possession and chances. A few minutes however and the match changes with Rapid Vienna visibly ahead in physical condition, brilliant and aggressive especially on ball carriers with Arthur and Bonaventura man-marked.

RAPID ADVANTAGE — In addition to closing the spaces, Rapid restarts quickly and takes more and more field. With a header Grull nearly took the lead while Fiorentina relied only on a few raids by Dodo on the right who couldn’t find the right cross. After a danger averted with Oswald alone in front of a badly served Terracciano, Rapid’s goal came from a penalty kick. Corner taken towards the center, Mandragora clings to Hofmann who falls: the Croatian match director Igor Pajac whistles the penalty coldly converted by Grull. Deserved advantage with the Viola in great difficulty.

infant occasion — Fiorentina immediately got better in the second half with Arthur and Bonaventura growing in control of the game even if there weren't any chances to score. Viola constant pressure and Rapid guarding Hedl's goal who is in no danger. And so the changes arrive with Sottil for a dull Brekalo and Infantino for Bonaventura. Then also Beltran, Duncan and Quarta to try to give the team freshness. Immediately Duncan needed a nice ball for Infantino who was unable to score but it was in the recovery that Fiorentina bit their hands. A rebound launches Beltran on goal, Hedl performs a miracle by repelling. The ball then arrives from Beltran himself to Infantino who eats up the draw with another prodigy from Hedl to save the result. So Fiorentina will have to score goals when they return to the Franchi. You need two difference to get to the Conference. However, a company within the reach of Fiorentina