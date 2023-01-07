The statements made by the Sassuolo coach after the defeat against the Viola

Alexei Dionysistechnician of Sassuolospoke to the microphones of Dazn at the end of the match against the Florentine atArtemio Franchi lost 2-1. The Tuscan coach analyzed the performance offered by the black and green team on the occasion of the match valid for the seventeenth day of the Serie A championship A league. Domenico’s goal scored from the penalty spot was not enough for the hosts Berardi at minute 57′; Riccardo’s goals decided the match Saponara and Nico Gonzalez, also on a penalty kick but a lot contested by Sassuolo in the 90th minute. Below are the statements of Dionisi:

“We put in an excellent performance, if we look at the result we can’t be satisfied. Without that questionable episode, Fiorentina won’t win it. It’s a shame because it leaves a bad taste in the mouth not having achieved anything by performing such a performance. episode is offside, it should be noted. Then the referee saw the handball, why did they send it to the VAR? I’m sorry for the boys because after this performance we are pissed off”.

On the Ranking: “Obviously I wouldn’t have signed today to have 16 points and we deserve more. Today we put Fiorentina in difficulty, we put courage and personality. It’s a shame we didn’t finish. “It’s another medicine. You can’t be happy, but in these moments you see who has the attributes and who doesn’t”.

