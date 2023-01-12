The statements of the Fiorentina coach, Vincenzo Italiano

Word to Vincenzo Italian. The technician of Florentinefollowing the match won against Sampdoria, valid for the round of 16 of Italian Cup, released some statements to the microphones of the post-race press conference. Below are the words of the coach Purple

Trident of the last twenty minutes in Rome: “I don’t know, but Kouame can certainly be a centre-forward. He has the characteristics: speed, spirit of sacrifice, attacks spaces in the area and has a strong head. He must have that concreteness that he and the others lack, even today we held an open game until the 95th minute”.

Nico Gonzalez and Cabral: “He has a few minutes in his legs, very few. As mentioned in the pre-match at the moment he’s from a game in progress. We need to accelerate especially in training. If we want to and want to improve his condition, he must do it above all in training. We will try to help him. Up Cabral is a muscle problem, I don’t know if it’s long or short. Let’s see, it will have to be evaluated carefully.” See also MotoGP | Bagnaia: "Sepang a friendly track, but I'll have to be careful"

Terzic and Dodo: Today I liked everyone’s game, we did a lot of rotations. As far as development is concerned, there’s freedom to read the situations and today perhaps Terzic has found more field than Dodo. The difficulty is also due to the opponent, Dodo pushed and tried but it’s not easy. I enjoyed both. At the beginning of the year I told Terzic that I would certainly have given him many more minutes, he is in competition with the Fiorentina captain and we have many commitments. The boy is serious and identifies when he is called upon. Everything is fine, as far as the market is concerned, everything is at a standstill. The rumors that come out are just rumors.”

About the Italian Cup: “Even the matches before this one were very open and reached extra time. In the meantime, we were good at not going beyond the 95th minute. The competition must be honoured, the further you go the more interesting it gets, now we will face Torino at home in the quarterfinals and it will be a tough challenge. Now it becomes beautiful: everyone wants to win”. See also Neymar puts on the shirt for the re-election of Jair Bolsonaro in Brazil

