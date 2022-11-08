Challenge between two fit teams, separated by a point in the standings. The Campania region must find the first goal at the Franchi in Serie A

Two healthy teams, Fiorentina and Salernitana. And separated by a single point in the standings, with Davide Nicola’s team facing the Franchi challenge ahead: 17 points in this start of the championship, 16 for the Viola. All the conditions are in place to witness a hard-fought and spectacular match: kick-off on Wednesday at 8.45pm.

How the two teams arrive – Fiorentina have won the last two league games, four also considering the Conference League: with Vincenzo Italiano on the bench, the Tuscans have never found five successes in a row. But beware: the Viola have lost their last two home games in Serie A, with four goals conceded in both (against Lazio and Inter). Salernitana comes from 2-2 against Cremonese, a draw that came after the victories against Spezia and Lazio: only once, last April, did the Campania players find the three points in two consecutive away matches.

The precedents to the Franchi – There is an important fact regarding the previous matches between Fiorentina and Salernitana at the Franchi: the Campanians have never scored and have always lost. These are the results: 1-0 in 1947, 4-0 in October ’98 (double by Edmundo and Batistuta) and again 4-0 last year, starring Vlahovic (double).

The prediction: Salernitana will unlock – Will it go like this this time too? With Salernitana unable to find the goal at Fiorentina? The prediction is that the Campania region will unlock: Nicola’s team is confident and the viola, despite the two clean sheets in a row between Europe and Serie A, are not invulnerable behind. The combo 1 + Goal is given at 3.10 by GoldBet and Better, at 3.00 by Sisal.

Odds comparison – Fiorentina is the favorite according to bookmakers: 1.55 for Sisal, 888Sport, Better and GoldBet. The victory of Salernitana is instead given at 6.25 from Bet365, at 6.03 from PlanetWin, at 6.00 from Betfair. While the sign X is proposed at 4.50 by Snai, 4.37 by NetBet and 4.25 by Sisal. As for the exact result, the bookmakers are betting on a Fiorentina win without a goal by Salernitana: the lowest odds are for 1-0 (7.86 for NetBet, 7.65 for Novibet, 7.50 for Sisal) and 2-0 ( 8.00 for Sisal, 7.50 for Snai and 888Sport).

The probable formations – Ballot between Jovic and Cabral for Italian, with the first favorite. While in Salernitana possible return of Bonazzoli alongside Dia in attack.

Fiorentina (4-2-3-1) – Terracciano; Dodo, Milenkovic, Igor, Biraghi; Amrabat, Mandrake; Ikone, Bonaventura, Kouame; Jovic. Trainer: Italian.

Salerno (3-5-2) – Sepe; Bronn, Fazio, Pirola; Mazzocchi, Candreva, Radovanovic, Coulibaly, Bradaric; Dia, Bonazzoli. Trainer: Nicola.

