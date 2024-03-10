Fiorentina Roma live streaming, TV and probable lineups of the Serie A match

FIORENTINA ROME STREAMING TV – Today, Sunday 10 March 2024, at 8.45 pm Fiorentina and Roma take the field at the Franchi stadium in Florence, a match valid for the 28th matchday of the 2023-2024 Serie A. Where to see Fiorentina Roma live on TV and live streaming? Sky Sports or Dazn? Below are all the answers on how and where to watch the match in detail:

Where to see it on TV and live streaming

The Serie A match between Fiorentina and Roma will be visible live on TV on the online platform DAZN. Extensive pre- and post-match scheduled with interviews with the protagonists and in-studio comments with various guests and experts. The Fiorentina Roma kick-off is scheduled for 8.45pm today, Sunday 10 March 2024. In this article we have then explained which are the best sites to watch football matches in streaming in excellent quality and in a totally legal way . Also because, let's remember, piracy is a crime.

WHERE TO WATCH FOOTBALL MATCHES IN STREAMING

Probable lineups

We have seen where to watch Fiorentina Roma on TV and live streaming, but who plays? What are the probable lineups? Let's see together what the two coaches' choices could be for today's match:

FIORENTINA (4-2-3-1): Terracciano; Kayode, Milenkovic, Ranieri, Biraghi; Mandragora, Duncan; Nico Gonzalez, Bonaventura, Ikonè; Belotti. All. Italian

ROME (4-3-3): Svilar; Celik, Mancini, Ndicka, Angelino; Pellegrini, Paredes, Cristante; Dybala, Lukaku, El Shaarawy. All. De Rossi

ALL THE NEWS ABOUT SERIES A