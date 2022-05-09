The direction of Guida is anything but good, after 2 minutes he awards Fiorentina a penalty that is not there. At first the referee lets go for the advantage, then he is called by Banti al Var (out of place) and after the “on field review” he changes his mind: but Karsdorp’s touch on Nico Gonzalez is very light, almost imperceptible with the Argentine which accentuates the fall a lot.

The other decisions

–

Instead, it was right to cancel Bonaventura’s goal in the 25th minute: Biraghi was offside at the time of the cross. Also wrong was the foul whistled at the end of the first half against Ikoné who did not even touch Ibanez: the viola player would have been alone in front of Rui Patricio. At the beginning of the second half, however, Guida considers that Cristante’s withholding from Nico Gonzalez is not punishable: a doubtful episode.