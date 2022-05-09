Fiorentina beat Roma 2-0 in the postponement of the 36th matchday of Serie A and hooked them to 59 points. With Viola and Giallorossi there is also Atalanta, in the race for the Europa League that currently sees Lazio ahead, with 62 points. Fiorentina wins success with an aggressive start. Gonzalez immediately gets a penalty for a very slight contact caused by Karsdorp and signaled by the Var to the Referee Guide. Gonzalez makes no mistake from the spot, 1-0. Roma did not react and Fiorentina doubled in the 11th minute. Bonaventura can advance undisturbed and, from the right corner of the penalty area, draws a precise left: ball to the corner and 2-0.