A goal in each half from Castrovilli and Bonaventura is enough to relaunch Fiorentina in the league. The Viola forget the defeat against Basel and return to winning ways in the league after two games of withdrawal. They do it with merit, to the detriment of an Udinese lacking in ideas and which almost never scares Cerofolini, launched for the second time this season as an Italian in place of Terracciano: he finished 2-0 against the Franchi. An overall balanced game, which saw Viola dominate the first half, which ended with two posts hit (Duncan and Brekalo) and a goal disallowed for Barak in addition to Castrovilli’s lead. In the second, Udinese takes the match more in hand but without sinking the blow. The post hit by Vivaldo born in 2005, who took over from Lovric, is the only dangerous snapshot in the afternoon for the Friulians. In the final it is Bonaventura who ends the game with a right footed shot into the corner. The Italian team consolidates its eighth place by climbing to 49, for Udinese it is the fourth consecutive away knockout.