Why did Gattuso break up with Fiorentina? Anyone who claims that the Calabrian coach was not convinced by the transfer campaign designed by the purple club will have to change his mind.

Rocco Commisso is in fact on the verge of setting a record in the history of the club, buying Nicolas Gonzales from Stuttgart for 23 million + 4 of bonuses, payable in three installments.

The agreement with the German club is now finalized and therefore the Argentine striker, born in 1998, after the America’s Cup and a bit of well-deserved vacation will join his new team-mates in retirement.

Wearing the Fiorentina shirt is certainly exciting for any Argentine striker, rethinking the legendary Gabriel Omar Batistuta, but doing it as the most expensive purchase in the history of the company also comes with an extra responsibility, that Nico Gonzales he will have to prove he can hold up on the pitch.