Fiorentina, finalists last season in the Conference League against West Ham (English victory 2-1 in the 90th minute), are forced to overturn the verdict of the first leg to enter the main draw. In Vienna against Rapid, the Viola lost 1-0 on penalties and after a week and the 2-2 league draw against Lecce they are called to victory, possibly with a two-goal difference to avoid extra time. The main betting sites take the success of the hosts for granted because the odds fluctuate between 1.15 and 1.17 but in reality the challenge is much more complex than expected. Fiorentina-Rapid Vienna will be played on 31 August at 20.00.

FIORENTINA-RAPID COMBO

—

Precisely because, according to the bookmakers, Fiorentina should have no problems achieving success and eliminating the Austrians, a combo can be recommended with the addition of over 2.5 to the 1 mark (at least three goals in the match) which brings the odds to 1.45 on Gazzabet, Goldbet and Better and at 1.44 on Sisal. The Italian will set up an assault game but will also ask his team for a lot of attention. Going in search of the 1-0 which would nullify the result of the first leg, Viola must be careful not to concede. Very titular on the pitch: many rested in the league against Lecce precisely to give their best in the Conference playoffs. Exiting the Cup before entering the draw would be a negative event for a team that has invested in the transfer market and that reached the final of the same competition last year.