42 days after the Conference League final loss against West Ham in Prague, Fiorentina are back on the pitch for the first friendly of the 2023/24 pre-season. Interesting test for the Tuscans, who face Fabio Pecchia’s Parma. Match anticipated from 20:00 to 19:00 on Thursday 20 July and which will be played behind closed doors at Viola Park, the new Fiorentina training center which, however, has not yet obtained the usability to host fans and journalists.

THE PREDICTION of Fiorentina-Parma — The first real test of the season is mainly used to understand the real conditions of the players. Too early to draw any indications, with the transfer market still having to give a precise physiognomy to the teams. However, the difference in category between Fiorentina and Parma weighs heavily and the Viola are favorites according to the bookmakers. Therefore, the prediction of this race can be a combo between the signs 1 and Over 1.5, which we find at 2.00 on Goldbet And Sisalwith Planetwin365 at 1.98. See also Salernitana - Turin: direct live Serie A Calcio 08/01/2023 | The Gazzetta dello Sport

THE ODDS of Fiorentina-Parma — As anticipated, according to i betting sites Fiorentina are favorites over Parma. The 1 mark is located at 1.66 on Better, with Snai at 1.65, while DaznBet and Netbet recite 1.63. The tie rises to 3.90 on Betfair, 3.70 on Betway, 3.68 on Pokerstars Sport and 3.65 on Planetwin365. An Emilian victory also shines at 4.60 over Sisal, with Novibet having the lowest odds at 4.45: in the middle bet365 and Goldbet at 4.55. Moving on to networks, Over 2.5 is the favourite, as demonstrated by the Betfair blackboards at 1.75 and Netbet at 1.70, with Better and Sisal at 1.67. Consequently, the Under 2.5 rises to 2.00 on Snai, Goldbet, bet365 and Novibet. The Goal sign pays 1.55 on Planetwin365 and Betway, while the No-Goal settles at 2.00 on Pokerstars Sport and DaznBet. Finally, let’s take a look at the exact result. The 2-1 Fiorentina lights up at 8.65 on Novibet, with Betway at 8.32. The 3-1, again in favor of the Viola, pays 12.50 on Sisal and 12.00 on Snai. See also The new Benzema between a fish and vegetable diet, home training and sleep recovery

THE MOMENT OF THE TWO TEAMS — Fiorentina in transformation, waiting for the market, in addition to exits, to lead to new entries. However, everything is linked to the possible “repechage” of the Tuscans in the Conference League, in the event of the exclusion of Juventus by UEFA. Vincenzo Italiano’s team is back on the pitch after the Conference final lost 2-1 against West Ham on 7 June in Prague. It will also be the occasion for the historic first match at Viola Park, the new training center of Commisso’s club, where the team is carrying out its pre-season retreat. On the opposite front, Parma begins the season with the aim of being the protagonist in the next Serie B championship: the ducals suffered elimination in the playoff semi-final of last championship, with Fabio Pecchia playing the strong charge of the contract renewal until 2025. Just the 0-0 draw against Cagliari, last June 3 which cost them their elimination from the post-season, remains the Emilians’ last official match. See also Milan transfer market: Hjulmand-Reijnders for the midfield. And then...

PREVIOUS — There are 67 official matches between Fiorentina and Parma, with the balance sheet speaking Tuscan, thanks to 24 victories by the lilies. Same number of signs X, with the ducals having 19 victories. The last precedent dates back to 7 March 2021, with the crackling 3-3 of Artemio Franchi in Serie A. Guests who have not lost in Florence since 18 May 2015: 3-0. Then a yellow and blue victory on the 2018 boxing day for 1-0 and a 1-1 draw in 2019. Overall, the Viola team scored 92 goals for their rivals, with 73 goals from the Emilians.

