On the day of Gilardino’s first bench in Serie A, the Viola dominated the match. Di Biraghi, Bonaventura, Gonzalez and Mandragora the goals, with goals from the flag by Biraschi for the 4-1 final

Philip Grimaldi – genoa

A fabulous Fiorentina, a nightmarish Genoa, overwhelmed (1-4) by an opponent in absolute domination and which already in the middle of the match, with goals from Biraghi, Bonaventura, Gonzalez (before Mandragora's last seal) had put in secure victory. In the intentions of president Commisso this must be the year of consecration for the Italian team, in its third season on the Viola bench: if these are the premises, he is totally right, because Fiorentina was beautiful and concrete at the same time. Alberto Gilardino's Genoa, who in the middle of last season had led a team in trouble towards direct promotion to Serie A, soon fell into the nightmare and was never able to get back into the game. But new exams will be needed before evaluating the rossoblùs, net of the enormous difficulties revealed to Marassi also in terms of character, at least until the middle of the match. Too many heavy absences (Strootman and Vogliacco) and last minute additions still not available (in addition to Messias, injured, also Malinovskyi, presented yesterday before the kick-off) to have a real picture of the situation of a team to which they have given trust almost 28 thousand subscribers. Proof of this is the very short bench, with just seven men on the move and which in fact did not change the inertia of the match. The Italian team is a completely different story: they approach the match perfectly, show solidity in defense (how good the new Kayode on the right, preferred to Dodo), and from the frontline take advantage of the incursions of Brekalo and Gonzalez as well as the banks by Nzola, with a sumptuous Bonaventura in the centre.

monologue — Yet Retegui deluded Genoa at the start by serving a precious ball into the area on Gudmundsson's heel, without however finding teammates ready for the detour. On the guest restart, Biraghi's masterpiece goal arrives, triggered by Nzola, and good at avoiding first Frendrup and then Biraschi before beating Martinez at the near post. Perfect coordination, ball in the top corner at the near post. Genoa accuses the blow, Viola takes advantage of it. And six minutes later Bonaventura doubles the goal by picking up the ball from the post in front of Gonzalez's shot launched by Brekalo. Two to zero after eleven minutes and for Genoa everything really becomes uphill. A cynical Viola, who travels at a very high pace and takes advantage of Nzola as a center forward who is the bank for the incursions of the wingers. And Genoa struggles to get back into the game, because in this emergency version they don't have the sufficient quality to withstand the impact. The reaction was lacking, and Fiorentina slipped into the spaces left free by the rossoblùs. And so Gonzalez's third goal arrived before the break (40′) with a header from a Biraghi corner.

From applause — Too easy. A football lesson in which Genoa was unable to exploit the reaction of Gudmundsson, the only rossoblù who tries to work tirelessly also to help the midfielder. Retegui, eagerly awaited, is closed in the grip of Milenkovic and Ranieri. It's not the evening, even for him. The recovery does not change the situation. The match was suspended for one minute due to the launch of a smoke bomb on the field from the Genoa bleachers. In the meantime, Gilardino tries to switch to 4-4-2, lowering Martin and widening Frendrup to the left. Bonaventura serves Mandragora who scores the fourth goal with a header. Biraschi (assist from Frendrup) shortens, but the match is effectively over. Gilardino switches to 4-3-2-1, placing Gudmundsson and Ekuban behind Retegui. Everything useless. Fiorentina under management, returns home with a heart full of certainty that this could really be his vintage, ready to prove it also in the next Conference playoffs. The Superclasico duel between Retegui and Beltran? Postponed: the Genoa player doesn't hurt, the purple attacker enters too late. But he knows he's entered a battleship.