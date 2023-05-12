Cabral scored in the first half, the Swiss equalizer came in the 71st minute, before Amdouni’s mockery in the 92nd minute

It must have been Arthur Cabral’s night and the goal by the Viola centre-forward seemed to confirm it. On the other hand, Basel came out with the victory from the Franks who overturned Viola in the second half with goals from Diouf and Amdouni, winning the first leg match. We’ll need to win in Switzerland in seven days to reach the final, a difficult undertaking given tonight’s Basel. But certainly not impossible. The Italian obviously opts for the very titular players with only one novelty, Ranieri in place of Igor. Ikone, Bonaventura and Gonzalez play support for the great ex, Cabral. Basel responded with the usual 3-5-2 by focusing on the Amdouni-Augustin duo, with the former PSG pushing Zeqiri on the bench. Choreographies, smoke bombs and fireworks frame the match. See also First meeting for the new ownership of Genoa, the board of directors elected

King Arthur — Fiorentina started strong pushing especially on the right with Dodo, but the first opportunity came from a cross from the left by Biraghi: Cabral’s header went wide. As the minutes went by, Basel grew and worried the Viola defense. Augustin’s goal was disallowed for offside, then it was Terracciano (recovered after yesterday’s fever) who shot Diouf’s precise left out of the net. Having escaped the danger, Viola settles down. And it passes. Corner by Biraghi, header by Quarta and Cabral in a twisting header always finds the corner. The whole stadium cheers except him, as a sign of respect for his past.

turnaround — Fiorentina manage more than attack, control more than push. It risks little, true: but it also creates little. A couple of shots from Mandragora and Ikone end up high, Cabral plays from the side but struggles to shoot on goal. The 1-0 could go well anyway but everything changes in the last twenty minutes. A restart from the bottom, with the goalkeeper Hitz who kicks off the action, completely cuts out the purple midfielder. Diouf finds himself in an open abyss, runs ball and chain for thirty meters and on the edge of the area kicks for a corner, finding an equalizer. Italian runs for cover by inserting Castrovilli, Brekalo, Jovic, Kouame and Barak looking for fresh forces. However, finding as much generosity as confusion. And in the recovery comes the joke with Amdouni who hits everything alone in the heart of the area on the development of a placement. It ends with the Basel public celebrating and Viola licking their wounds. The first one didn’t work. But it’s not over. See also F1 | Hamilton: "We found something to fight with Ferrari"

May 11, 2023 (change May 12, 2023 | 00:44)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Fiorentina #overturned #added #time #Basel #final