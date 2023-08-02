In the friendly, the former Juve made his debut as a left midfielder in the Italian 4-3-3 and earned his first goal for the Viola. Sabiri also scored on a free kick

New and old goals in Fiorentina’s 4-0 win against Grosseto: Brekalo and Arthur in the first half and Sabiri-Jovic in the second half scored poker. First open-door friendly in Tuscany for Fiorentina after the indoor tests at Viola Park and the match played in Belgrade, the great response from both the Grosseto and Viola fans is obvious. Italian returns to 4-3-3 with Arthur in the first starting position. The ex Juve, however, does not play low, but a sort of left midfielder with great freedom to act and invent. Front trident with Ikone, Cabral and Brekalo.

Florentine creativity — Ready away and just the ex Juve free with a delicious touch Cabral in front of goal. The Brazilian hits the goalkeeper and it won’t be the only mistake in front of goal of the evening. Fiorentina collects scoring chances, Cabral tries first with a header, then Castrovilli with his right winger, finally Brekalo and Ikone. Nothing to do between Raffaelli’s miracles and purple imprecision. For the opening goal, you have to wait for the 41st minute with a cross by Dodo deflected by Brekalo: the Croatian takes the post before repeating the ball left there into the net. Two minutes and Viola doubled with a dry shot from Arthur that ended up in the corner, the first goal with the new shirt. See also F1 | Bahrain, Free Practice 1: Perez immediately in front, Ferrari hides

the jewel punishment — Ten changes in the second half with only Cerofolini in goal confirmed and the first minutes of the season for Nico Gonzalez and Amrabat, the latest arrivals in preparation. Lower rhythms and fewer chances created even if the maneuver is always in the purple hand. The third goal comes with a super free kick from Sabiri, which shows its trademark. Before the end Jovic serves poker setting the score on the final 4-0. Next friendly next Saturday in England against Tonali’s Newcastle.

