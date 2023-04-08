Viola ran into a draw after 9 consecutive victories in the league, Coppa Italia and Conference League: Wisniewski’s own goal broke the deadlock, then Igor bungled and Nzola equalized

From our correspondent Alex Frosio

No records. Fiorentina’s winning streak ends at nine: the tenth escapes in front of Spezia, who make up for an own goal from Wisniewski with Nzola and who also have the three-point ball in the final, badly wasted by Shomurodov. It would have been too harsh a punishment for Viola, who in the enthusiasm of the Franchi – 35,000 spectators – hit the post with Brekalo and the crossbar with Biraghi.

The match — The Italian rightly changes little but in attack to make room for Sottil Nico Gonzalez remains out, with Ikoné remaining on the right and Cabral in the middle, with Bonaventura in support. Semplici inserts Nikolaou on the left in the four-man line but it is the only conservative choice: the 4-1-4-1 leans on Nzola in front and on the vivacity of Zurkowski half left. The narrow lines prevent Fiorentina from getting clean in front, the first shot is from Spezia in the 11th minute with Amian who from the right squeezes in the center and “feeds” Terracciano from outside. The wind, which blows behind the Viola not only metaphorically, is a factor. After a goal disallowed by Nzola due to offside from Gyasi who assists, Fiorentina pass in the 25th minute: Biraghi anticipates Gyasi, flies to the left, jumps Wisniewski who then gets in on the cross from the backline and scores an own goal. In the lead without ever having shot on goal: the wind has really changed for Viola, thinking of how many games thrown away despite a numerically impressive offensive production. However, the game remains complicated. Because in the 32nd minute Spezia equalized: Dragowski’s throw moved by the wind, Igor was overtaken by Nzola, Terracciano did not come out and was jumped by the La Spezia 9 which he then deposited with an empty net. Little comes from outside (something from Sottil, very little from Ikoné), Castrovilli and Bonaventura don’t get into the mechanisms, Cabral hits the crossbar in the 36th minute but the referee stops for a foul on Wisniewski, so the first half ends on 1-1. See also From mysterious object to man-of-the-match: Solbakken can become Mou's extra weapon

The recovery — The first variation of Italian is tactical. Bonaventure climbs in the median which reforms to three. But the first shot on goal only came in the 10th minute with a header from Quarta. We need changes in men, so after an hour Nico Gonzalez and Brekalo are in for Sottil and Ikoné. New wings and Viola gets up again. Brekalo immediately hit the post in the 16th minute. When Fiorentina gains momentum, they are fluid and easily reach the last third of the pitch, Spezia retreats and often resorts to a foul (seven yellow cards) breaking the pace of the match. In the 24th minute, Biraghi’s free-kick: crossbar and then Dragowski somehow takes the ball away from Cabral’s possible tap-in. Also in Barak for Castrovilli, then Jovic for Cabral and Duncan for Castrovilli. In the 43rd minute the record ball: Dodò cuts towards the center and verticalizes for Brekalo, through the ball for Jovic who slides and then looks for the touch below on Dragowski’s exit, ball out by a whisker. Immediately after the match-ball he’s from La Spezia: Duncan pits and leaves the field open to Shomurodov who flies towards Terracciano, but his lob attempt is a gift to the Viola goalkeeper. See also Preview of the Super Cup final: schedule, TV channel in Spain, USA, Mexico and South America and possible onces

April 8, 2023 (change April 8, 2023 | 16:46)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Fiorentina #record #draws #Spezia #fades #tenth #victory #row