FIORENTINA MILAN STREAMING TV – Tonight, Saturday 4 March 2023, at 20.45 Fiorentina and Milan take to the field at the Franchi stadium in Florence, a match valid for the 25th day of Serie A 2022-2023. Where to see Fiorentina Milan on live TV and live streaming? Sky Sports or Dazn? Below are all the answers on how and where to see the game in detail:

The Serie A match between Fiorentina and Milan will be visible live on the online platform DAZN. Extensive pre and post match forecast with interviews with the protagonists and comments in the studio with the various guests and experts. Fiorentina Milan’s kick-off is scheduled for 8.45 pm today, Saturday 4 March 2023. In this article, we then explained which are the best sites to watch football matches in streaming in excellent quality and in a totally legal. Also because, we remind you, piracy is a crime.

Probable lineups

We’ve seen where to see Fiorentina Milan on TV and live streaming, but who’s playing? What are the likely lineups? Let’s see together what the choices of the two coaches could be for today’s match:

FIORENTINA (4-3-3): Terracciano; Dodò, Martinez Quarta, Igor, Biraghi; Mandragora, Amrabat, Barak; Gonzalez, Cabral, Saponara.

MILAN (3-4-2-1): Maignan; Kalulu, Tomori, Thiaw; Messias, Tonali, Bennacer, Theo Hernandez; Brahim Diaz, Rebic; Giroud.

