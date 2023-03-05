Ismael Bennacer, AC Milan player, spoke to ‘MilanTv’ after Fiorentina-Milan, match of the 25th matchday of Serie A 2022-2023

Ismael BennacerAC Milan player, spoke to the microphones of ‘MilanTv‘ at the end of Fiorentina-Milan, match of the 25th day of the championship of Serie A 2022-2023 held at the stadiumFranks‘ Of Florence. So here are his statements.

“Tonight was very tough, we didn’t do things so well. They certainly played better than us, we didn’t deserve to win. We mustn’t lower our heads, we must recover because we play in four days.”

March 5 – 09:00

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED



#FiorentinaMilan #Bennacer #feel #good #recover