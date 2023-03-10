In attack for practically the entire game, Fiorentina will play the second leg of the round of 16 of the Conference in Turkey against Sivasspor having to defend only one goal, the one scored by Barak in the middle of the second half. So much for the mistakes of the Italian team that already in the first half could have gone ahead in the locker room with a couple of goals difference. In the end, at least one winning action was made: only 1-0, but better than nothing.