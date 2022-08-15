The suffered victory against Cremonese showed a convincing tactical set-up, but also some delay in condition. Well Kouamè, Gollini is not convincing, Terracciano could return to the Conference
The satisfaction of Vincenzo Italiano after Fiorentina’s successful victory with Cremonese is not just a facade. The three points are never discounted, especially in mid-August, and having obtained them at the end of a difficult game (and net of Radu’s gift) is still a comforting sign. Although in a less fluid and more confusing way than usual, Fiorentina attacked with continuity and determination in the last twenty minutes, showing a good attitude to battle.
