The satisfaction of Vincenzo Italiano after Fiorentina’s successful victory with Cremonese is not just a facade. The three points are never discounted, especially in mid-August, and having obtained them at the end of a difficult game (and net of Radu’s gift) is still a comforting sign. Although in a less fluid and more confusing way than usual, Fiorentina attacked with continuity and determination in the last twenty minutes, showing a good attitude to battle.