An own goal from Gallo in the first half was enough for Fiorentina to get the better of Lecce at the Franchi. The excellent moment of form continues for Vincenzo Italiano’s team, which conquers the seventh consecutive victory between the championship and the Conference League and relaunches itself in seventh place, moving to 37 to -1 from Udinese and Juventus, on the pitch tonight at San Siro with Inter. Reverse situation in the Salento house, with Marco Baroni’s team suffering the fourth consecutive defeat without scoring a single goal and remaining at 27 points.

At the start of the match after an initial phase of study, the Italian team begins to create chances, first with Saponara’s right foot from outside, then with Barak’s header. The lead came in the 27th minute: Saponara came back on the right and crossed at the far post where Gallo, in an attempt to anticipate Nico Gonzalez, put in a slide into his goal realizing the own goal which made it 1-0. Lecce in the first half fails to react and worry Terracciano.

At the beginning of the second half, Lecce tries to press with greater intensity and in the 48th minute Strefezza’s invention arrives, serving Di Francesco who controls and kicks, turning around, but finds Terracciano ready. Fiorentina control the match without too much trouble, controlling Lecce’s offensive sorties which only get close to equaling in the 87th minute: a free kick taken in the far post area by Oudin with Ceesay who hits the ball but sends side. With Lecce unbalanced in the final, the viola came close to doubling first with Bonaventura with Falcone who rejected with his fists and then with Amrabat who, after a gallop from his trocar, got the shot but sent wide.