In the last few hours he has been talking again Christian Kouameattacker owned by the Fiorentina but this season on loan to Anderlecht, the Belgian portal voetbalkrant.com to comment on his season in biancoviola: I speak full of melancholy as the Ivorian will be forced to return to Florence. These are his statements:

“If it were up to me and I could choose, I would stay at Anderlecht. I still don’t know where I will play next season. It is here that I rediscovered the fun of football. Now it’s time for the national team and then for the holidays ”.