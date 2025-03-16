























































Generated by Besoccer





The encounter Fiorentina – Juventus of series A, which is played in Stadio Artemio Franchi to 18:00 hours can be seen live through

Dazn

and follow the last hour through the website of Lavanguardia.

Fiorentina – Juventus

Classification and statistics between Fiorentina – Juventus

Fiorentina arrives at the match after having faced the previous day to the



Naples



while Juventus played his last game from Serie A



Atalanta



. He Fiorentina Currently occupies the position number 8 of series A with 48 points, while its rival, the

Juventusoccupies the Post 5 With 52 points.

The avant -garde website will also offer all the current clash live minute by minute after the initial whistle of the referee. Consult here the rest of the games of the day of Serie A, the Fiorentina calendar, the Juventus calendar and the statistics of Serie A. You can also consult the classification of the series A.