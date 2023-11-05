Juventus wins 1-0 on Fiorentina today in the Sunday postponement of the eleventh day of the 2023-2024 Serie A championship. Miretti’s goal in the 10th minute decided the match. In the standings, the Bianconeri, with their 4th consecutive success, rise to 26 and remain in 2nd place, -2 behind leaders Inter, while the Viola, with their third defeat in a row, are seventh with 17 points together with Roma.

The match

In the first ten minutes of the match the home team started well, managing possession and remaining in the opponent’s half of the pitch. However, in the 10th minute, at the first opportunity, the guests broke the deadlock with Miretti’s first goal in Serie A. The action develops on the left, where Kostic points to Parisi and crosses for the insertion of the Juventus youth product who turns the ball into the net to make it 1-0 which will prove decisive. Fiorentina tries to react and in the 18th minute Beltran fails to find the touch from a few steps away from Barak’s pass. In the 23rd minute, Nico Gonzalez’s first opportunity arrives, coming back on the left and looking for the goal with a low shot saved by Szczesny.

In the 29th minute the Argentine striker was once again dangerous with a shot from the edge of the area and the Juventus goalkeeper was ready to stop him. Shortly after the half hour mark, Gatti made an error as he failed to protect a goal kick, the ball ending up at the feet of Kouamé who kicked with first intention and chipped the outside post. In the 37th minute Juve’s dangerous counterattack, triggered by Miretti and closed by Gonzalez’s providential recovery on Kean. The last chance of the first half belongs to the hosts with Biraghi. The Viola captain tries directly from a free kick: Szczesny flies to remove the ball from the goal.

At the start of the second half Chiesa serves Kean who crosses his right foot into the area: Ranieri blocks it. In the 6th minute the former Mandragora player tries his luck from distance but his left-footed shot is imprecise. In the 19th minute Bonaventura tries with a right-footed shot from outside the area that ends up wide. Shortly after, the Viola’s insistent action ended with Martinez Quarta blocking his shot in the area, then Bonaventura got a corner that was blocked by Kean. In the 23rd minute Allegri changes the attack: here is Milik and the great ex Vlahovic. Out are Kean and another old acquaintance viola like Chiesa. In the 26th minute, a great left-footed shot from Parisi, who tensely kicks a ball that goes out by a whisker.

In the 33rd minute, an excellent defensive intervention by Rugani who moved the ball enough to put Ikoné out of time. In the 42nd minute, Gonzalez crosses for Nzola’s head: the ball goes high over the crossbar. In the 46th minute Cambiaso’s header challenges Terracciano who stretches and deflects it for a corner. The last lily assaults are blanks the Juventus defense holds up without further trouble and takes home three precious points.