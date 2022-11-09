Viola took the lead in the first half with Bonaventura, a draw in the second half of Dia. Then the Serbian finds the decisive goal as soon as he comes off the bench after a great invention by Saponara. Italian rises to 19 points and surpasses the Campania region in the standings

From our correspondent Giovanni Sardelli

Pokerissimo viola. Fiorentina wins the fifth consecutive game, also considering Europe, and continues to climb the rankings after the stuttering start of the season. Jovic decides, just entered, with the flicker under the Fiesole on an assist from Saponara. Deserved victory given how much produced (and wasted) even if the Salernitana in the second half, believing it more, could really take advantage of the spaces left by the hosts. Italiano continues in the path traced for a few weeks with Bonaventura higher than the other two midfielders (Amrabat and Mandragora) in support of Cabral. On the exteriors Ikoné and Kouamé. Nicola responds with Piatek-Bonazzoli offensive tandem, Vilhena plays on the left. A move that will prove to be wrong with the number 10 losing a bad ball in the 15 ‘: Bonaventura recovers and serves Ikoné who closes the triangle with perfect times for the same Jack who bags in a slip. See also Here is the Tennis Napoli Cup: from 17 to 23 October the stars on the fast

HOW MUCH WASTE – In the first half it is only Fiorentina. The team is doing well and can count on a dominant Ikoné in the spaces. Just the Frenchman breaks the defense of Salernitana on the counterattack with the ball that reaches Kouamé: the attacker’s error is equal to the miraculous desperate intervention of Sepe. Then it is Cabral who eats the doubling served in the center of the area by Milenkovic. Unfortunate instead Biraghi who kicks very strong from twenty meters, ball out. The Salernitana is all in a deflected shot by Daniliuc with Nicola trying in vain to wake him up.

SCORE DIA, JOVIC REPLIES – The Salernitana changes, inside Maggiore and Dia, outside Vilhena and Bonazzoli. Ten minutes and the number 29 draws: perfect exchange with Piatek and precise shot to beat Terracciano. For Dia it is the sixth goal in this league. Fiorentina picks up exactly where they left off. Create and waste with Kouamé who does not use a precious assist from Dodo from two steps. In the restarts, however, Nicola’s team is potentially more dangerous than the first fraction. Italian tests all by inserting Saponara, Barak and Jovic in the offensive zone. And it was the Serbian who came in from nothing and was served splendidly by Saponara, causing the Fiesole to explode with a delayed burst. Because the goal was unjustly canceled in the first place, but Jovic was abundantly in the game as confirmed by the Var. And so the party is purple with the third consecutive victory in the league and the look at the super match on Sunday at 18 against Milan in San Siro. Other points lost in the final for Salernitana, whose ranking remains, however, more than discreet. See also Atalanta-Fiorentina: the Goddess wants to redeem the knockout with Cagliari, but watch out for the previous ones

November 9, 2022 (change November 9, 2022 | 23:40)

