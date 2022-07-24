Until January of last season, the Fiorentina had a player immovable from the eleven-meter square: Dusan Vlahovic . The Serbian striker has kicked 13 penalties in the purple jersey, scoring in 12 of them. The only mistake came in Franchi’s 6-0 win against Genoa, where Sirigu neutralized his spoon attempt. Leaving to marry at Juventus, many have begun to alternate at Fiorentina from the spot: Biraghi, Nico Gonzalez, also passing through Piatek. But now, with the arrival of Luka Jovic, things could change again.

The numbers speak for themselves: Nico Gonzalez he is an excellent shooter of penalty kicks. Since the time of Stuttgart he has always been one of the protagonists in this sense and in the purple jersey, during the last days of last season, he signed 3 out of 3. he only mistake arrived just when he was still wearing the German team shirt in January 2021. To date, Fiorentina’s main penalty taker remains the Argentine, but the competition from Jovic and his teammates could, on some occasions, change the pre-established plans.

The very recent friendlies of Fiorentina during the retreat of Moena, have seen appearing from the spot, twice, Luka Jovic. The Serbian striker has never been a penalty shooter. In his career he has only kicked 5 in official matches, but scoring them all. During these first games wearing the purple shirt, he showed up for the first time against Real Vicenza, with a perfect execution and the goalkeeper displaced, and another in yesterday’s match against Triestina, making him save. For many, the penalties are kicked “who feels it”, but having an infallible sniper from eleven meters in the squad would not be bad at all, especially on important occasions where the game gets blocked and this great opportunity presents itself to you. Also Biraghi in some situations he took it upon himself to kick them, scoring once in two. Therefore, it will be difficult for the Italian to decide, but the idea remains that the main candidate could still be Nico Gonzalez.