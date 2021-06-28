With the termination paid, he signed with the Viola for two years for a million plus bonuses. Now you work on the staff of seven people. To “concede” Platek asks for a young player

The catchphrase is over: Vincenzo Italiano is the new coach of Fiorentina. The coach arrived in Florence yesterday in the late morning after having closed the relationship with Spezia. The long telephone conversation with President Platek therefore left no room for possible second thoughts. Italian considered his career at the helm of La Spezia to be exhausted and had enthusiastically embraced the proposal of the viola patron Rocco Commisso. Fiorentina hoped until the end that the coach and the staff would be able to free themselves without paying penalties. More for a matter of form than substance. It is not pleasant to conflict with other companies. But the American entrepreneur Platek was adamant in this regard.

What bitterness – Also because he was deeply disappointed by the behavior of the purple management. And in particular by the Italian-American president Rocco Commisso. In the end, Italian decided to pay the release clause of one million net today and at that point he will sign the new contract. Not a euro discount compared to what is provided by the agreement. Not only. Fiorentina will also have to pay to free the staff of the new coach: seven people including his deputy Daniele Nocciolini, son of one of the most appreciated managers of the Viola youth sector. In this case, President Platek did not demand money in return but a footballer. There was talk of the defender Ranieri. A talent since he is part of the Under 21 team. But the choice, in the end, could also fall on another player.

First meeting – Italiano had a long meeting with the general manager Barone and the diesse Pradè. Fiorentina has finally turned the page after the sensational divorce from Gattuso. The new technician will likely be announced today. Italian will sign a two-year agreement plus an option on the third. There is talk of a salary of just over a million net plus a whole series of bonuses. In yesterday’s meeting, the managers and the coach also made a point on the transfer market. The purchase of Nico Gonzalez, of course, is very popular with Italian who will aim, at a tactical level, on 4-3-3 or, alternatively, on 4-2-3-1. Modules that marry beautifully with the Argentine jewel. A deadly winger.

The novelty could be the relaunch of Saponara. The purple club was oriented to close the relationship with the midfielder one year in advance. But Saponara was one of the spice secrets of the past season. Used not only as an attacking midfielder but also as a winger. For him there could therefore be an unexpected confirmation. Meanwhile, the break between Fiorentina and Giancarlo Antognoni seems to have been avoided. The dialogue has finally reopened also due to the extraordinary response of the Viola fans. In short, an own goal avoided. Antognoni will therefore probably remain, albeit with a different role.

June 28 – 10:05 © REPRODUCTION RESERVED

.



Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...