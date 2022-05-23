Genoa, a team where the Mexican Johan Vásquez plays, failed to achieve its permanence goal and on the last day of Italian football the club was relegated to Serie B, as a result of an irregular season. Well, although they were one of the best defenders in all of Serie A, their goalscoring quota was really poor.
Now, the future of the Mexican defender remains uncertain, although everything indicates that his future will not be in Genoa despite the team’s attempts to retain him. Other Serie A clubs have been interested in the 22-year-old centre-back and would soon be moving chips in the market looking to acquire him.
CalcioMercato anticipates that Fiorentina is the team most interested in signing Johan, as they got a ticket for European competition and intend to add a quality central defender and have future progression thought of a transfer. That is the Olympic medalist for the Mexican National Team.
Similarly, Lazio would seek to finalize the signing of Vásquez. The aforementioned source affirms that the club from the Italian capital has already had contact with the former Pumas to express his interest. The price established by Genoa is 10 million euros.
