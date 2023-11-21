Fiorentina is looking for a home and a solution will have to be found fairly quickly. The works for the restyling of the Artemio Franchi stadium, according to the intentions of the Municipality of Florence, will begin in January starting from the Curva Ferrovia which will be gradually closed, while the facility will be completely unusable from the 2024/2025 season and for a large part of that next one. The Viola club is forced to migrate and consequently find a solution.

A MEETING FOR CASTELLANI

Fiorentina knows that the road that leads to “Castellani” is not simple, but they want to reflect on more options and do not give up on this hypothesis. He has the right to try, even if the mayor Brenda Barnini has not yet opened up to the possibility of having the Viola play at the home of the Azzurri. However, there is evidence of dialogue between the club’s management and the municipal administration of Empoli to better understand the situation, including organizational obstacles and logistical problems, and a meeting is possible in the first days of December. After this conversation, it will be truly clear whether the road is completely closed or whether there is room for a change of idea or strategy, perhaps thinking about capacity limits also to facilitate traffic in a small city. Sacrifices and a lot of common sense will be needed from everyone, without forgetting that the openness and availability of the Empoli president Fabrizio Corsi has never been lacking due to the good relations between the clubs and the belief that giving hospitality to another Serie A formation could also be an opportunity for the city itself. Certainly Corsi can give his opinion, but he will not be the one to decide because the “Castellani” is not owned by him. If Fiorentina were then involved in European competitions, it is clear that another stadium would have to be found, outside the Region, for the international matches but at that point the fans would only have to travel for these events and not for the Serie A matches.