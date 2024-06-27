The last tournament for the Cruz Azul Machine was far above what was expected, being the case, several of those who were their best men on the field have attracted attention in the market both inside and outside of Liga MX, One of them is Uriel Antuna, who in addition to the interest of a team from Greece and most recently Rayados de Monterrey, has become a target for Fiorentina.
Serie A market specialist Nico Schira reports that Fiorentina are targeting Antuna after his great semester with La Maquina, where he established himself as one of their top scorers.
At this point, there is no offer on the table from the Liga MX team, however, it is known that there has already been some contact between management to probe Uriel’s market situation, in addition to a sporting follow-up towards the footballer in terms of what he does in the Copa América.
Although the Florence team is usually attracted to the Liga MX market, it is understood that as happened with the interest of the Greek clubs, the options for Uriel to go to Europe are minimal, this is because Cruz Azul shares 50 percent of the player’s rights with Chivas, therefore, the Celestes will not listen to offers of less than 8 million dollars, since they must share half of the income with the flock.
#Fiorentina #interested #signing #Uriel #Antuna
Leave a Reply