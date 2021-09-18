Fiorentina Inter streaming and live TV: where to see it

On Tuesday 21 September 2021 at 8.45 pm Fiorentina and Inter take the field at the Franchi stadium in Florence, a match valid for the fifth day of the Serie A 2021-2022 which – given the Covid-19 emergency (Coronavirus) – will be played with the stands with reduced capacity. Where will it be possible to see Fiorentina Inter on TV and live streaming? Sky Sport or Dazn? Below are all the answers on how and where to see the Italian top league match in detail:

On TV

The Serie A match between Fiorentina and Inter will be visible in exclusive live streaming on the paid platform DAZN. Expected ample pre and post game with interviews with the protagonists and comments in the studio with the various guests and experts. In this article we have then explained which are the best sites to watch football matches in streaming in excellent quality and in a totally legal way. Also because, remember, piracy is a crime. The match will, as always, also be told via radio. On what frequencies? On those of Rai Radio 1. In short, losing the match will be really complicated. The kick-off of Fiorentina Inter is scheduled for 8.45 pm on Tuesday 21 September 2021.

In summary:

Competition: Fiorentina-Inter

Competition: A league

Where is it: Franchi stadium, Florence

When: Tuesday 21 September 2021

Hours: 20.45

TV: DAZN

