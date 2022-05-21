Fiorentina returns to Europe after 6 years with the three decisive points obtained against Juventus. The maximum. For the Viola it will be the Conference League and the coach Vincenzo Italiano rejoices: “In this last month we have played some bad matches and today we could not go wrong because we were in that ranking for the whole year. Good guys and congratulations to Florence for how they are. presented today at the stadium and for how they accompanied us. For me it is an extraordinary achievement because it was unthinkable to do so. For me it is a masterpiece “.

Future

–

On his future, the viola manager explains: “The club with the president, the director, has always said to wait for the end of the championship. Tomorrow or in the next few days we will meet and try to plan the future. Weddings are all together and we will have to to see each other. To improve, to face a competition that takes away energy and work, you need experience. We will speak at 360 degrees “. Then Italiano widens the discussion to the team: “The players on loan and some players who are about to expire their contract will be lost. They will have to be replaced because this year the thing that has dragged us is the team spirit, the group united with everyone involved and inserted. . We will have to try not to make mistakes because the new ones will be included in a project that is already working. We will also have to improve to follow the path that Roma is taking. “