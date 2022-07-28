At home Fiorentina continues to hold the case Milenkovic: the Serbian defender, who will expire next summer, has long been courted by Inter, who have identified him as a possible replacement for Skriniar, but for the moment we have not gone beyond the simple interest. For this reason, the purple management asked Fali Ramadaniagent of the central defender, to resolve this case once and for all before the start of the season and certainly not drag it to the last days of the market.

MEETINGS – According to what was recalled today by Fiorentinanews.com the last two days have been full of talks between the parties: the couple Barone-Pradè she met yesterday and this morning with Milenkovic and his agent in a well-known Florentine hotel. At the first meeting, yesterday afternoon, the technician Gigliato was also present Vincenzo Italianoalso followed by Ramadani, even if his presence is not an absolute certainty.

GOODBYE OR RENEWAL – Fiorentina and the player had reached an agreement last summer so that this summer, in the face of an adequate offer, the parties would have split by mutual consent. At the moment no official offers have arrived for Viale Manfredo Fanti. The fact is that the Italian himself would like him to remain in purple, a request already made to the management and probably also to Ramadani himself. In the background, however, remains the proposal of renewal of three years that the viola have presented to the Serbian in recent weeks, who knows if in the end the marriage between the parties will not really continue.