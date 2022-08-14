Bonaventura and Jovic also score for the Viola. The Lombard, in A after 26 years, had collected the momentary 2-2 directly from a corner kick

From our correspondent GB Olivero

A sensational error by Radu, who in the 95th minute ends up in goal with the ball in an attempt to block a cross from Mandragora, condemns a beautiful Cremonese to an unjust defeat against a bad Fiorentina. The goalkeeper, who had been a negative protagonist in Bologna-Inter in the spring, compromising the Nerazzurri’s scudetto race, had alternated excellent interventions with disturbing outings. And then, when it was all over, he gave the viola success. Alvini returns home with a wagon of regrets, but also with the awareness of having built an organized and courageous team, he is good at recovering the disadvantage twice and not conceding too much despite the fact that he has played in ten players throughout the second half. Italian, on the other hand, has some reasons for concern in view of the first leg of the preliminary round of the Conference League on Thursday against Twente. See also Brain sensors: this is how football crosses the last frontier

FIRST HALF – Italian surprises everyone and sets up Benassi right back (Dodo and Venuti on the bench) and Kouamé right wing. Jovic wins the ballot with Cabral and Gollini the one with Terracciano. Alvini relies on 3-4-1-2 and forwards deploys Okereke and Dessers arrows. Strong part Sottil centering and pulling a couple of times. At 12 ‘Chiriches closes on Jovic and at 16’ Fiorentina scores: a nice initiative by Kouamé who skips Vasquez and serves Bonaventura, who finds the corner at the far post with a left flat. At Cremonese it takes just three minutes to equalize: Chiriches anticipates Jovic, serves Ghiglione on the right, perfect cross and perfect also Okereke’s detachment. Cremonese never gives up attacking the depth and Fiorentina suffers the aggression of the opponents. At 31 ‘Radu is good at rejecting a shot by Sottil. At 34 ‘Viola returned to the lead with a good action opened by Kouamé (very precise change of play), finished by Sottil (low cross) and concluded by Jovic: stop on the failure of Chiriches, feint on Vasquez and crossed low shot. Cremonese is still in the game, but in the 43rd minute Escalante complicates things for her coach by entering hard in midfield on Kouamé: for the referee Sacchi it is a sending-off foul. See also The 8 teams that still have a chance of going directly to the Clausura 2022 Liguilla

SECOND HALF – Cremonese changes form, passes to 4-3-2 and continues to offer its organized and vertical game. Fiorentina builds only one occasion with Maleh who triggers Jovic: Quagliata saves on the line. At 23 ‘comes the 2-2: Buonaiuto, directly from the corner, surprises Gollini. Italian finally draws from the bench, but the grafts of Zurkowski, Dodo, Saponara, Mandragora and in the final of Gonzalez create only some scrum. Dessers touches the bang with a counterattack ended with an oversized lob. Radu is very good on a Biraghi free-kick and Milenkovic’s header, but in the 95th minute he messes up and scores for himself. Fiorentina discards the gift and celebrates the first three points of the championship.

August 14, 2022 (change August 14, 2022 | 22:42)

