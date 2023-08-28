One time each and a draw as a logical consequence. Fiorentina and Lecce impacted Franchi after the Viola seemed to be able to win easily in the first 45 minutes with two goals scored and a post hit while D’Aversa’s team could not find rhythm and answers. Krstovic equalized a quarter of an hour from the end, a center forward born in the 2000s who had just entered, with a good header. Triple debut from the first minute in purple jersey for Christensen, Parisi and Beltran, in Lecce Strefezza center forward with Banda and Almqvist on the sides. Just enough time to start that Fiorentina took the lead in the third with the house specialty already seen in the first in Genoa: corner, header by Gonzalez (also touched by Ramadani) and ball in the corner with Falcone beaten. Logic D’Aversa’s dissatisfaction that the situation had long studied in training. The goal doesn’t appease Viola, who definitely look more like Genoa than the team seen in Vienna. Beltran shows flashes of class in control, dribbling and passing. The second goal was born from his vertical cut with Arthur completing the perfect action by crossing for Duncan: head of the midfielder and doubled up served. Goal number 4000 in the history of Fiorentina. Two from the end Fiorentina very close to the third goal with another perfect vertical action thanks to Nico who serves Duncan perfectly again whose left-footed volley hits the base of the post to beaten Falcone.