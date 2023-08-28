The Viola play an excellent first half and score through Gonzalez and Duncan, the Giallorossi redeem themselves in the second half, scoring through Rafia and then the Montenegrin
One time each and a draw as a logical consequence. Fiorentina and Lecce impacted Franchi after the Viola seemed to be able to win easily in the first 45 minutes with two goals scored and a post hit while D’Aversa’s team could not find rhythm and answers. Krstovic equalized a quarter of an hour from the end, a center forward born in the 2000s who had just entered, with a good header. Triple debut from the first minute in purple jersey for Christensen, Parisi and Beltran, in Lecce Strefezza center forward with Banda and Almqvist on the sides. Just enough time to start that Fiorentina took the lead in the third with the house specialty already seen in the first in Genoa: corner, header by Gonzalez (also touched by Ramadani) and ball in the corner with Falcone beaten. Logic D’Aversa’s dissatisfaction that the situation had long studied in training. The goal doesn’t appease Viola, who definitely look more like Genoa than the team seen in Vienna. Beltran shows flashes of class in control, dribbling and passing. The second goal was born from his vertical cut with Arthur completing the perfect action by crossing for Duncan: head of the midfielder and doubled up served. Goal number 4000 in the history of Fiorentina. Two from the end Fiorentina very close to the third goal with another perfect vertical action thanks to Nico who serves Duncan perfectly again whose left-footed volley hits the base of the post to beaten Falcone.
lecce reaction
—
D’Aversa changes at the beginning of the second half, inside Dorgu and Kaba, outside Gallo and Gonzalez with the advancement of Rafia on the trocar. A move that immediately paid off with Arthur losing the ball and Raffia starting a perfect shot under the cross. Game reopened and Lecce rightly believes in it. In the 55th minute Pongracic enters centrally and shoots wide. Viola who trudges and Italian snorts preparing the first changes. Inside Brekalo for an off Sottil and Nzola in place of Beltran, much applauded. Then also Mandragora among the Viola and Krstovic in Lecce. Just as soon as he entered the number 9 he found the equalizer with a nice header from a perfect cross from Dorgu. Incredible for what we saw in the first half but in the air instead for how the second was structured. The Var removes a penalty awarded to the Viola in the final, the forcing of the Italian men, who also seemed rather tired during a poorly played second half, bears no fruit. It ends with the joy of the Salento fans and the regret of the over 30,000 Viola who were hoping for a decidedly different home debut. Now the attention moves to Thursday, against Rapid Vienna Fiorentina must immediately give a signal to the season.
