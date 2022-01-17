Florence – Slight discomfort in the thigh for Rovella, in his place the rookie Konko lines up Galdames. At the Franchi, against Fiorentina, Genoa takes the field with Sirigu in goal, Hefti, Ostigard, Vanheusden and the rookie Calafiori in defense. In the middle, besides Galdames, there are Sturaro and Badelj. In front of Portanova to support Destro and Yeboah for a Griffin in the relegation zone he has absolute need to move the rankings.

Italian chooses Terracciano in goal, Odriozola on the right, Maleh from the midfielder and Saponara in attack with Vlahovic and Gonzalez.

Formations

The formation of GENOA: 4-3-1-2 for the guests who take the field with Sirigu – Hefti, Ostigaard, Vanheusden, Calafiori – Rovella, Badelj, Sturaro – Portanova – Yeboah, Destro.

The GENOA bench: Galdames, Marchetti, Cambiaso, Pandev, Bani, Ekuban, Caicedo, Melegoni, Andrenacci, Masiello, Buksa.

FIORENTINA with the 4-3-3, Terracciano – Odriozola, Milenkovic, Igor, Biraghi – Bonaventura, Torreira, Maleh – Saponara, Vlahovic, Gonzalez.

Available to FIORENTINA: Piatek, Sottil, Ikoné, Kokorin, Callejón, Terzic, Castrovilli, Dragowski, Duncan, Pulgar, Venuti, Nastasic.

SUBSCRIBE HERE TO THE ALL GENOA, ALL SAMP AND ALL SPICE NEWSLETTERS