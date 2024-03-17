Illness for Joe Barone, Atalanta-Fiorentina postponed



“We inform you that the ATALANTA-FIORENTINA match has been postponed to a later date, scheduled for today, 17 March 2024 starting at 6.00 pm, and valid for the 29th day of the Serie A TIM Championship”, reads the Lega Serie A press release. Fiorentina never reached the Bergamo stadium.

Fiorentina, Joe Barone hospitalized at San Raffaele

The general director of Fiorentina, Joe Barone, is hospitalized in serious condition at the San Raffaele hospital in Milan according to what Adnkronos reports. The Viola manager fell ill during the Viola team's retreat in a hotel near Bergamo, ahead of the 6pm match at the Gewiss Stadium against Atalanta. The race was then postponed to a later date.

The Viola team wanted to remain close to Joe Barone: the coach Vincenzo Italiano, the captain Cristiano Biraghi and other players, including Milenkovic and Mandragora, went to San Raffaele, with them also the technical director, Nicolas Burdisso, and the sporting director Daniele Pradè.

Pioli, 'good luck to Joe Barone'

“I want to wish Joe Barone good luckhoping that the matter can pass in the best possible way.” These are the words of the Milan coach, Stefano Pioli to Dazn after the success against Verona, after the illness of the Fiorentina general manager Joe Barone which led to the postponement of the match against Atalanta.