Genoa – The general director of Fiorentina Joe Barone has died. The viola company makes it known on its website. Barone, who would have turned 58 tomorrow, was admitted to the cardiac surgical intensive care unit of the San Raffaele hospital in Milan after feeling ill last Sunday afternoon, while he was in Bergamo for Fiorentina's match against Atalanta which was then postponed . His condition immediately appeared very serious.