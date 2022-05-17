The contract that binds him to the Fiorentina expires in June of 2023 and if last summer his renewal seemed far away, after this last season it is now clear to everyone that the viola goalkeeper is unlikely Bartolomiej Dragowski he will remain in Florence for a long time. The Pole has now been overtaken by Terracciano in the team hierarchies, and the Viola are already thinking about the goalkeeper of the future: despite an exceptional performance between the posts, at the exit and with the ball between his feet, number 99 viola proved not to be up to par.

In this sense there are news from poloni, as reported by the sports portal meczyki.pl Dragowski would be considering a future transfer to the Premier League: to look for him would be the Southamptonformer team of another Polish former viola, Arthur Boruc. In the coming weeks there will certainly be news, undoubtedly a sale to the premier could raise the figures of the operation and Fiorentina could earn a few million more.