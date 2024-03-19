Fiorentina general manager Giuseppe Barone has died in a hospital in Milan at the age of 57. Barone suffered a cardiac arrest on Sunday shortly before the league match between Atalanta and Fiorentina in the Italian Serie A, after which he was taken to hospital in a critical condition. He died on Tuesday, the day before his 58th birthday.

