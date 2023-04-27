Fiorentina Cremonese live streaming, TV and probable formations of the Italian Cup semifinal

FIORENTINA CREMONESE STREAMING TV – Tonight, Thursday 27 April 2023, at 21 Fiorentina and Cremonese take to the field at the Franchi stadium in Florence, a match valid for the return semi-final of the 2022-2023 Italian Cup. Where to see Fiorentina Cremonese on live TV and live streaming? Mediaset? Sky Sports? Dazn? Below are all the answers on how and where to see the game in detail:

Where to see it on TV and live streaming

The Coppa Italia match between Fiorentina and Cremonese will be visible on live free-to-air TV on Canale 5. Extensive pre- and post-match forecasts with interviews with the protagonists and comments in the studio with the various guests and experts. Fiorentina Cremonese kick-off is scheduled for 9 pm today, Thursday 27 April 2023. Live streaming? On the free platform Mediaset Play.it. In this article we then explained which are the best sites to watch football matches in streaming in excellent quality and in a totally legal way. Also because, we remind you, piracy is a crime.

Probable lineups

We’ve seen where to see Fiorentina Cremonese on TV and live streaming, but who’s playing? What are the likely lineups? Let’s see together what the choices of the two coaches could be for today’s match:

