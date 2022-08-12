The Italian team is the one that in 2022 in Serie A has suffered fewer total shots. For the grigiorossi it will be a complicated race

The weekend has arrived, Saturday will be the championship again. The new Serie A season begins. Vincenzo Italiano’s Fiorentina hosts Massimiliano Alvini’s Cremonese at Franchi: kick-off on Sunday at 18.30. The Viola are preparing for the play-off with Twente to access the Conference League, the first leg at home is scheduled for 18 August. For the grigiorossi it is a special weekend, the Lombard club returns to A after 26 years of absence.

How they arrive – Fiorentina thinks about the championship with an eye on Europe. The Viola have planned summer friendlies with international teams also to measure their level in view of the Conference playoffs. Three wins, one draw and two defeats against Galatasaray and Betis is the balance of the Italian men. First there is the Cremonese obstacle, enthusiastic about the new experience in A. Alvini’s group has welcomed many new additions: from the attacker Dessers from Genk to Quagliata from Heracles, passing through the midfielder Pickel and the defender Aiwu. Excellent confirmations also from the pre-season for the grigiorossi: three victories and one defeat remedied against Verona, also ahead in the Italian Cup after the 3-2 win against Ternana. See also The times that Lyon has conquered Europe

Previous – Fiorentina are practically unbeaten in A against Cremonese: four wins and six draws. The last challenge was played in February ’96, when Claudio Ranieri was on the purple bench and the Lombard team was led by Gigi Simone: 0-0 the final result. Attention also to the statistics: Fiorentina have never drawn in the last 11 season debuts in the league (6W, 5N), the last even sign of the Viola in the first match of the season arrived on August 29, 2010 (1-1 against Napoli). Cremonese badly, who never won at the debut in Serie A: seven knockouts out of seven. Franchi remains a complicated field for their opponents, only Inter (45) have earned more points in home games than Fiorentina (41: 13W, 2N, 4P) last season.

The point about odds – For bookmakers, Fiorentina are favorites for the win. The Viola’s success is at 1.40 for Better, Novibet and Goldbet. The value of the sign 2 is much higher: 8.50 proposed by Bet365 and Betfair, 7.50 on Snai. The X stands at 5.10 according to Leovegas, 4.75 for Goldbet and Better. Numbers in hand, that of Italian is the team that in 2022 in Serie A has suffered fewer total shots (170). No formation has collected fewer conclusions in the mirror than the viola in the period (56, like Milan). This is why the No Gol can be a good play: 1.90 according to Snai, 1.87 for Novibet and Better. Looking at the statistics, Nico Gonalez and his teammates are also the team that scored several times first in home games last season: in 78% of games. Therefore, the winning Fiorentina in both halves is worth 3.20 for analysts. The purple defense showed great solidity last year and 76% of the games ended with less than two goals scored. Combining the Under 2.5 with the sign 1 generates a value of 3.75. See also Scudetto final, Milan starts with a bang: 66-62 at Virtus with Shields and Datome super

Exact results – The most common result for the Viola last season was 1-0: 8 over Snai, 7.50 for Better and Leovegas. Considering that the Italian team will give little to the opponents, even the 2-0 is still possible: 7.25 proposed by Snai, 7 for Bet365 and Leovegas. It cannot be excluded that Cremonese may be able to snatch a point from the hosts: pay attention to the 1-1 quoted 9.75 by Snai, 9.20 by Goldbet and Better.

12 August – 16:57

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#FiorentinaCremonese #solid #defense #Franchi #bunker #odds #match