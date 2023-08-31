The club has “built” to run on three fronts If it leaves the Conference, it must downsize. The match will be broadcast from 8pm on Sky Sport Calcio and free-to-air on TV8

Fabio Bianchi

Europe, at all costs. Tonight is the night. The season has just begun, but we are already at the most delicate exam, for the club and for the team. We have to recover the 1-0 immediately in the first leg from a surprising Rapid Vienna, perhaps underestimated and which is now scary. Even last year Fiorentina played in the Conference League play offs, as we know, overcoming them and then reaching the final. But if it had been eliminated, it would have been a great disappointment but not a half disaster. The company is aiming much more at this round and it is enough to look at the market it has made: onerous and extra large. A team even more built to play on three fronts (Viola are also keen on the Coppa Italia, which they came close to last year by losing the final against Inter). Should a goal already evaporate, he would find himself with many, too many players. And, if the soap opera Amrabat weren't enough, the Castrovilli mess – who came back from Bornemouth because he didn't pass his medical – and the search for the defender, Fiorentina would find themselves with just two days to try, if they deem it appropriate, to thin out the squad .

LOAD ITALIAN — In the Viola house, everyone is well aware of the importance of this challenge, from an economic point of view but also from a moral point of view for the continuation of the season. And Vincenzo Italiano says it clearly: "The market? The only thought I've had in recent days has been to get through the round. The market disturbs not only us, but everyone and I don't want to talk about this before this challenge. that one of the most important of the whole season. We have to try to bring it home, manage it based on how it goes." Management: complicated word in this period for Fiorentina. That's exactly what it can't do. Wasn't able to manage the challenge in Vienna, surprised by the speed of the Austrians, and was unable to manage the match against Lecce four days ago, when they won 2-0 and could have scored more goals in the first round but made a comeback from Lecce in the second half even risking losing. Delicate moment and the coach knows it, so he tries to play the momentum: "The boys won't be hungry, we have great possibilities of putting them in difficulty and of making the match ourselves. We will be happy if we put in more quality than in the first leg. Unfortunately in four games we have been punished four times at the first opportunity, we have to put something more into it on an individual level."

NZOLA TAKE A BLOW — Then, to pass you have to score. So far only Nico Gonzalez has responded well: of the six goals scored by the lilies, the Argentine has contributed to four: two goals and two assists. The other wingers are in hiding, so much so that Italiano is thinking of starting Kouame alongside Bonaventura and Nico. And the center forwards are dry so far. Beltran had few chances: he only started with Lecce, making a good impression with his phrasing but never shooting on target. But Nzola played three out of four games from the first minute and never had a clean chance. The Angolan is still lagging in condition, by his own admission, but the coach should still choose his pupil to undermine Rapid's defence. In this regard he says: «Up front we have to supply our forwards well. The strikers are dry but we scored six goals, two of which from set pieces. The data is good, but we still have to adjust a little bit so as not to have problems when reading the result». Translation: you need to score more. Especially tonight. Nzola has the perfect opportunity to break free. Otherwise, Beltran will have to think about it.