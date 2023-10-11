Ban on access to places where football matches relating to national professional and amateur championships, international tournaments, friendly tournaments and matches of the Italian national football team are held, which will be played on the national territory, as well as on that of the other states belonging to the ‘European Union: this is what is established, for periods ranging from two to five years, in the first 20 Dasposigned by the Police Commissioner Maurizio Auriemma and drawn up by the Anti-Crime Police Division, against as many Cagliari fans, aged between 20 and 56, identified and reported by the State Police for brawl during sporting events, following the episodes that occurred last October 2nd in Florence near the Franchi.